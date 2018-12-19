Man loses licence after drink 'spiked' by mate

DRUG DETECTOR: Drivers lick the pads on the blue section in a road-side test for cannabis and methamphetamine in the saliva.

SHANE Michael Nolan has his mate to blame for his licence disqualification after getting behind the wheel unaware a friend had spiked his drink days earlier, a court has heard.

Nolan pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of driving under the influence of a substance and failing to appear in court.

The court heard Nolan had previous drug offences in his history but had been clean for over a year.

Lawyer Brad Krebs said his client was on the Bruce Hwy driving to an address at East End with a friend when police indicated for him to pull over.

The car Nolan was driving was flagged as unregistered, causing officers to pull him over.

When waiting for officers to approach the car, the friend told Nolan he had spiked his drink with meth days prior at a party, the court heard.

Nolan's roadside drug test came back positive and later confirmed Nolan had traces of meth in his system.

The court heard the father was demoted from full-time hours as a plasterer to casual as a result.

The court heard Nolan "unwittingly" consumed the drink containing meth.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella fined him $600 and disqualified his licence for six months.

A conviction was recorded.