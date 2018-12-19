Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRUG DETECTOR: Drivers lick the pads on the blue section in a road-side test for cannabis and methamphetamine in the saliva.
DRUG DETECTOR: Drivers lick the pads on the blue section in a road-side test for cannabis and methamphetamine in the saliva. FILE
News

Man loses licence after drink 'spiked' by mate

Sarah Barnham
by
19th Dec 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHANE Michael Nolan has his mate to blame for his licence disqualification after getting behind the wheel unaware a friend had spiked his drink days earlier, a court has heard.

Nolan pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of driving under the influence of a substance and failing to appear in court.

The court heard Nolan had previous drug offences in his history but had been clean for over a year.

Lawyer Brad Krebs said his client was on the Bruce Hwy driving to an address at East End with a friend when police indicated for him to pull over.

The car Nolan was driving was flagged as unregistered, causing officers to pull him over.

When waiting for officers to approach the car, the friend told Nolan he had spiked his drink with meth days prior at a party, the court heard.

Nolan's roadside drug test came back positive and later confirmed Nolan had traces of meth in his system.

The court heard the father was demoted from full-time hours as a plasterer to casual as a result.

The court heard Nolan "unwittingly" consumed the drink containing meth.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella fined him $600 and disqualified his licence for six months.

A conviction was recorded.

drug drive drugs gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court ice meth
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Changes to Iolanthe St intersection

    Changes to Iolanthe St intersection

    News Make sure you look at these new rules for the Iolanthe St intersection before you travel this holiday season

    Be prepared for holiday traffic

    Be prepared for holiday traffic

    News Plan ahead to escape peak periods on the road this year

    Residents remain isolated by floodwaters

    premium_icon Residents remain isolated by floodwaters

    Weather SES rescue two people trapped after attempting to cross flooded road

    Updated Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    premium_icon Updated Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    News Your guide with map for 40+ streets with lights in the Valley.

    Local Partners