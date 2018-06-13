Man lost in river allegedly fell in after being assaulted

The Westpac Life Save Rescue Helicopter assisted in a search operation last night of the Richmond River at Woodburn.

A MAN has been charged in relation to the assault of a 45-year-old man who is now the subject of a major search and rescue operation in the Richmond River at Woodburn.

It's understood two itinerant homeless men were sleeping rough near the banks of the Richmond River last night.

Police will allege about 7pm last night the 43-year-old accused assaulted the missing man while he was asleep, after which he fell into the river.

He has not been seen since, despite a major search operation last night.

Man, 45, missing after falling into Richmond River

Emergency services were called to Woodburn about 7.30pm and a search of the river and riverbank began involving local police, volunteers and the SES in boats, assisted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

The 43-year-old is in custody and will face Lismore Local Court later today.

He has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was refused bail by police.

The search is about the resume this morning with the same resources used last night, plus additional assistance from the NSW Police Dive Unit.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information provided will be treated in the strictest of confidence.