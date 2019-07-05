Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man lucky to survive horror crash that killed two

5th Jul 2019 5:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has survived a horror crash that killed two of his mates when their car rolled on a country highway east of Mount Isa.

Just after 7.30am, a car was travelling along the Landsborough Highway at McKinlay when it lost control and rolled.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, and the 33-year-old male passenger, both from Harristown, near Toowoomba, were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mount Isa's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew the second passenger, a 37-year-old man from Charleville, to Cloncurry Hospital with upper body injuries, in a stable condition.

The rescue chopper was called to a stretch of highway, south east of Mount Isa, just after 8am.

The man told rescuers he had been on a journey from south west Queensland to the north west.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS), Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) and Queensland Police Service (QPS) crews were already on the scene, when the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue aeromedical team arrived.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

editors picks road safety

Top Stories

    Ex-Ghost's move into dancing pays off

    premium_icon Ex-Ghost's move into dancing pays off

    Local Faces 'Backstage I was extremely nervous but once on stage, with the lights in your eyes it went back to being a rehearsal situation'

    • 5th Jul 2019 5:09 PM
    APPLY NOW: 10 North Coast jobs available worth $85K+ a year

    premium_icon APPLY NOW: 10 North Coast jobs available worth $85K+ a year

    News THERE'S plenty of great opportunities across a range of industries.

    OUR SAY: Enjoy Saturday a little more

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Enjoy Saturday a little more

    Opinion New segments coming in your weekend paper

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    News Pay rise should be in play for more than two million Aussies