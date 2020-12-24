Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 27-year-old Caboolture man has died after he was hit by a car while lying on a road north of Brisbane.
A 27-year-old Caboolture man has died after he was hit by a car while lying on a road north of Brisbane.
News

Man lying on road when hit by car and killed

by Danielle O’Neal
24th Dec 2020 6:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Caboolture man has died after he was hit by a car in Moreton Bay.

Emergency services were called to Bribie Island Road in Ningi, near the Redondo St intersection, about 10.07pm.

Police say the 27-year-old was lying on the road when he was struck.

He suffered significant injuries and died at the scene.

The 28-year-old female driver of the vehicle was not physically injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Man lying on road when hit by car and killed

editors picks road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman seriously injured, flown in night-time rollover

        Premium Content Woman seriously injured, flown in night-time rollover

        Breaking Police urge caution on country roads as woman had to be cut from car with possible spinal injuries

        Jail time for man convicted of bashing paramedic

        Premium Content Jail time for man convicted of bashing paramedic

        Crime A Maclean man will spend Christmas behind bars after he was sentenced for...

        BROKEN WINGS: Thieves take precious graveside statue

        Premium Content BROKEN WINGS: Thieves take precious graveside statue

        News Taken too soon by lung-cancer, Scott McLeod’s tribute was cut away by grave robbers...

        Daily Catch-up: December 24, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: December 24, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place

        • 24th Dec 2020 6:28 AM