Fire Brigades officers fight the blaze early today. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Fire Brigades officers fight the blaze early today. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Man missing after Kingsford house fire

22nd Jun 2019 6:56 AM
A man is missing after his home was destroyed by fire in southeast Sydney. Police and fire investigators plan to search the site when it is deemed safe.

Emergency workers were called to the Kingsford house in southeast Sydney about 2am on Saturday.

Firefighters put out the blaze on Leonard Ave, Kingsford. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Firefighters put out the blaze on Leonard Ave, Kingsford. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

 

Police and fire investigators plan to search the site when it is deemed safe. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Police and fire investigators plan to search the site when it is deemed safe. Picture: Gordon McComiskie


Firefighters put out the blaze but the property in Leonard Avenue was completely destroyed, police said.

Police and fire investigators plan to search the site when it is deemed safe.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

