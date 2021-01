Man missing after washed off Coffs breakwall in huge swell

Police are appealing for information as they search for a man believed to be missing in water at Coffs Harbour.

At about 6.30pm, emergency services responded to reports a man was walking along the southern breakwall at Jordan Esplanade, when a wave hit, and he disappeared.

A woman who was near the end of the breakwall reported that while she did not actually see the man washed into the water, she had turned away briefly before a large wave washed over the wall and when she turned back, the man was gone.

No sign of anyone in the water has been found at this stage.

Coffs/Clarence Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman says some items were located nearby.

"Some time have been located but we don't know if they have been linked to this situation.

"We will continue searching until we can't search any more...the search will continue throughout the night at this stage."

Crews from Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour, Marine Area Command; NSW Police Force; and Surf Life Saving NSW searched the waters around the breakwall, Korffs Islet and Muttonbird Island until the operation was called off for the night in failing light.

The crew of rescue vessel Coffs Harbour 30 were Mitch Harvey, Jayson Palczewski, Bob Ford and Paul McLeod, with communications support from Ken Brandli and Lindy Powells in the Coffs Harbour radio base.

Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District attended are searching the area.

Authorities search for man washed off the southern breakwall at Coffs Harbour. Photo by Frank Redward

Police are appealing for anyone with information or who may have seen the man to come forward.

The man is described as being aged in his 20s, of muscular build, average height and with dark hair. He may have been wearing a red shirt, with grey or beige shorts and red shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Coffs Harbour police or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

More details to come