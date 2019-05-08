Menu
Festival organisers have named the missing man as Bradley Smith, pictured above.
Man missing from music festival located after 15 days

Tara Miko
8th May 2019 11:36 AM
AN EXHAUSTIVE search for a man missing from a Southern Downs music festival has ended after he was found in New South Wales this morning.

Bradley Smith was found by police in the small town of Legume across the NSW border this morning.

He is believed to have suffered some injuries as a result of exposure to the elements but was otherwise safe and well.

Mr Smith was reported missing on April 23 after failing to return home to Nanango following the Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival over the Easter weekend.

Inspector Stephen Angus said police had yesterday received information from the public that Mr Smith may have been in Legume.

Further inquiries had located the man with officers confirming it was Mr Smith just after 10am.

Inspector Angus said police were conducting further inquiries in relation to Mr Smith's disappearance, including the circumstances surrounding the extended period in which he made no contact with family, friends or authorities.

Inspector Angus said the protracted search for Mr Smith had come at a cost to taxpayers, and had involved helicopters, State Emergency Services personnel, police and other agencies.

