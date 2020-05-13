Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mitchell Bulsey charged with grievous bodily harm for allegedly kicking his heavily pregnant partner in the stomach and putting their child’s life at risk.
Mitchell Bulsey charged with grievous bodily harm for allegedly kicking his heavily pregnant partner in the stomach and putting their child’s life at risk.
Crime

Dad ‘nearly kills’ unborn child in brutal attack on partner

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
13th May 2020 2:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville man has been charged with serious offences for allegedly kicking his pregnant partner in the stomach and nearly killing their unborn child.

Mitchell Bulsey has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm, assaulting a pregnant female and breaching bail for the incident on Monday.

Police were called to a Townsville address after Bulsey allegedly kicked his partner in the stomach while she was 35 weeks gestation.

Townsville Police will allege the man nearly killed his unborn child. The woman has reportedly given birth since the incident.

Bulsey did not apply for bail when he faced Townsville Magistrates Court this morning.

His matter was adjourned until July 8 for a committal hearing.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Man 'nearly kills' unborn child in shocking attack

assault domestic violence mitchell bulsey violemce

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bananas and chicken legs get med students ready for COVID-19

        premium_icon Bananas and chicken legs get med students ready for COVID-19

        Health Suturing a chicken leg and cannulating a banana was all part of a boot camp at Grafton Hospital to get medical students ready to help combat COVID-19.

        Bridge players take to the world wide web

        premium_icon Bridge players take to the world wide web

        News Card game one of the first things to go under coronavirus lockdown measures

        King doing more than just Scraping By on dog track

        premium_icon King doing more than just Scraping By on dog track

        Greyhounds This trainer has some real talent on her hands as she eyes more prizemoney at...

        International driver in hire car busted 50km/h over limit

        premium_icon International driver in hire car busted 50km/h over limit

        Crime Traffic and Highway Patrol officers allegedly caught a man speeding south of...