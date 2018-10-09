Menu
St Helens fullback Ben Barba has won the Man of Steel award.
Rugby League

Cowboys-bound Barba claims rare double

by Staff writers
9th Oct 2018 12:07 PM

NORTH Queensland-bound fullback Ben Barba has been given Super League's top honour, being voted Man of Steel by his peers.

The 29-year-old St Helens star is the sixth Australian to win the award in 41 years and only the second alongside Gavin Miller to win the Man of Steel and the Dally M Medal.

He finished the season as the league's top try-scorer with 28, and finished second for tackle-breaks and third for try-assists.

Barba has been released from the final season of his contract with St Helens to take up a one-year deal with the Cowboys, returning to the NRL in 2019.

Barba was voted in for the honour over teammate James Roby and Raiders' bound Wigan forward John Bateman, who will play in this weekend's grand final opposite Warrington.

