He’d punch her where ‘no one would see’

A MAN charged with a slew of domestic violence offences against two women including rape, torture and stabbing a woman with a fork allegedly told a witness that he deliberately hit his ex-wife in places bruises couldn't be seen and if he "didn't get sex, he'd just take it from her".

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was refused bail in the Supreme Court in Townsville after previously being granted it by a magistrate.

He is charged with 23 offences against his ex-wife from 2006 to 2012 and 44 against a more recent partner between 2016 and 2017.

The matter was taken to the Supreme Court after the man was granted bail in the Townsville Magistrates Court early last week.

Police prosecutor Mark Fenlon said a witness had made a statement that the man had "told us that during the relationship he had punched (his wife) in the guts … he would beat her for doing nothing to the extent that if he didn't get sex from her, he'd take it from her or rape her".

"(He) told us he'd hit her or punch her in places no one could see so no one could see the bruises he'd left," Mr Fenlon said.

"It's strong evidence."

The court heard the man was charged with the 44 alleged offences against the second woman a week after he was granted Supreme Court bail by Justice David Boddice on June 23, 2017.

The 44 offences include 38 counts of contravening a domestic violence order, three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, deprivation of liberty, wilful damage and assault occasioning bodily harm while armed.

Defence solicitor Nathan Smith argued that his client was at risk of having served too much time in custody.

"We have a person now who has a spent a long time in custody, a person who has never been in custody before and to treat (him) as the same person who released upon bail by Justice Boddice would act the same, in my submission, is not right," he said.

"Having spent a considerable time in custody has been a considerable learning curve … for what are the consequences of not complying with court orders."

The court heard the man had been in custody since July 17, 2017.

But Justice North ruled that the man would pose an unacceptable risk of reoffending if he were released on bail.

The man has been remanded in custody.