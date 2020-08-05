MAN ON FIRE: Bobcat wins July sports award

Bobcat Fraser Marsh watches the ball as he slots home the winner in a C.Ex Mens Premier League clash between the Maclean Bobcats and the Westlawn Tigers at Barry Watts Oval on June 29, 2019.

Bobcat Fraser Marsh watches the ball as he slots home the winner in a C.Ex Mens Premier League clash between the Maclean Bobcats and the Westlawn Tigers at Barry Watts Oval on June 29, 2019.

MACLEAN Bobcats talisman Fraser Marsh can't stop scoring.

With five goals in three games, Marsh is on track for an unstoppable season in Maclean green and his early exploits have earned him the Grafton Shoppingworld Senior Sportsperson of the Month award for July.

"It's been a better start than usual that's for sure," Marsh said.

With seven games remaining before the prospect of finals, Marsh is already halfway to beating his goal record for the Bobcats in 2019.

"I only got 10 or 11 last year across the whole season. In the pre-season I wasn't playing the best football. The time off helped, I focused a bit more on fitness and taking my chances," he said.

"I've been a bit lazy in the past but I've been concentrating a bit more and that's given me the confidence moving forward."

Marsh has contributed more than half of Maclean's nine goals so far this season but said there are still areas of his game he would like to improve on.

"It's an all-round performance at the end of the day and we've let in a few more goals than we would have hoped. The defence starts with me so I want to help in that area," he said.

Now in his fourth year at the Lower Clarence club, Marsh moved to Maclean from Tamworth and hasn't looked back.

"My partner and I bought a house so we're not leaving any time soon," he said.

The Bobcats magic run came to a halt on Sunday as his side went down 5-1 to the Bangalow Bluedogs, but Marsh has his sights set on success in his first Football Far North Coast endeavour.

"It's been good for the club going back where we've had so much success. The change of scenery has been exciting," he said.

"That loss against Bangalow was tough, but three games in eight days has brought the squad together and built up the camaraderie.

We just hope we can keep the roll going. We don't want to have a red hot start and just fall apart. It's a short season so we'll just keep the wins coming."