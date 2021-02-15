Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A North Coast man remains behind bars charged over an alleged fatal assault.
A North Coast man remains behind bars charged over an alleged fatal assault.
Crime

Man on murder charge remains in custody

Liana Boss
15th Feb 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A North Coast man charged with murder following an alleged assault in Tweed Heads is still being held on remand.

A bail application had been planned for Michael Charles Cook, 54.

But defence solicitor Kate Brady told Tweed Heads Local Court on Friday she would not press the application at this time.

Mr Cook is facing charges of murder and recklessly causing grievous bodily harm over an alleged 2019 incident.

Police will allege he caused the death of 54-year-old Kevin John Carney by kicking him in the back of the head at an address on Kennedy Dr, Tweed Heads on May 15, 2019.

Police will allege Mr Carney, who passed away a week later when he was taken off life support, suffered injuries that were "not survivable" from the incident.

It is understood Mr Cook will defend the charges.

He did not appear via video link when the case was mentioned.

DPP prosecutor Marissa Moore asked the court for more time for an expert report to be finalised.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy adjourned the case to April 16.

murder charge northern rivers crime tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cancer treatment services set to be expanded in the Clarence

        Premium Content Cancer treatment services set to be expanded in the Clarence

        Health Radiation therapy services in the Clarence Valley will be improved thanks to an increased investment in the Northern NSW Local Health District

        MONDAY ROUND UP: Latest sport news and results

        Premium Content MONDAY ROUND UP: Latest sport news and results

        Sport All the latest news and results from sporting clubs across the Clarence Valley...

        Junior Landcare grants available to budding green thumbs

        Premium Content Junior Landcare grants available to budding green thumbs

        Environment Applications for the 2021 Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants Program are now open...

        Health workers prepare to give COVID-19 vaccinations

        Premium Content Health workers prepare to give COVID-19 vaccinations

        News Frontline health workers will receive the COVID-19 jab first.