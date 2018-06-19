Man orders brutal attack on 'friend' over debt

Sage Ian Bahid Wilson has been jailed for five years after planning an attack on his long-time friend over a debt.

A FATHER who was home alone was beaten in a savage home invasion orchestrated by one of his long-time friends over a debt.

New Zealand national Sage Ian Bahid Wilson, 48, planned the attack when his victim's wife and child were away from their Cooroibah home.

The victim heard a car pull up outside on March 3, 2017 and greeted the men as friends, although he didn't know Wilson's co-accused.

As the man was leading the pair to the garage, Wilson's co-offender hit the man in the back of the head with a bottle of Sambuca and continued to strike him the face.

During the attack Wilson said, "I told you something like this would happen".

The man then went to his back veranda to tend his wounds with a towel and saw Wilson and the other man steal a motorcycle jacket, torch and $280 from his wallet.

When Wilson was arrested in April that year, he assaulted two officers.

He yesterday pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court to assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and in company, enter dwelling with intent in company, stealing and serious assault of a police officer.

Wilson was also facing several summary offences related to drugs.

His family was present in court in support of him.

Wilson's lawyer told the court his client would not be contesting his visa being taken from him when he was released from prison.

Judge Gary Long ordered Wilson serve a head sentence of five years' imprisonment.

The sentence will be suspended after Wilson serves 22 months for an operational period of five years.