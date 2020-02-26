Man pays price of jail term for ice addiction

A South Grafton man whose substance abuse translated into domestic violence, driving, and stealing offences has been sentenced to a year's jail.

A 40-YEAR-old South Grafton man, has been sentenced to 12 months jail for a range of domestic violence, drug, theft, driving and resist police offences.

Mathew James West faced Grafton Local Court yesterday on charges for offences that occurred between August and November last year.

West's solicitor, Josh Craig, said his client’s problems with the law resulted from “substance abuse”.

West faced charges of contravening an AVO, intimidation, resisting police, three counts of driving under the influence of an illicit drug, driving while disqualified and two counts of larceny.

Three times between August 20 and September 25 police caught West driving under the influence of methyl amphetamine in the South Grafton and Coutts Crossing areas.

Twice they were called out when he had crashed his car and was so stupefied he could not explain to police what had happened.

On two occasions in October West was caught stealing alcohol from bottle shops in Coffs Harbour and Macksville. Both times he took a couple of cans of pre-mixed spirit drinks worth $13 and $14 and walked from the store without paying. Police used CCTV footage to identify and charge him.

On November 14 the offending escalated dramatically when he attended the South Grafton home of his parents.

West had been released on a conditional order just two weeks earlier, for offences against the same victims.

His father called Triple-O three times between 6.56pm and 8.14pm as West’s behaviour became increasingly threatening.

Police, who were engaged with bushfire emergencies, attended on the third occasion to find West armed with a star picket about 1.5m long in his yard yelling and threatening his parents and imaginary people in the vicinity.

He adopted a threatening posture toward police who drew a taser on him and ordered him to drop the star picket.

He complied but continued to edge toward police in a threatening manner, which caused them to deploy capsicum spray, which disoriented him.

They were able to tackle him to the ground and handcuff him despite him thrashing around wildly.

As they took him to the police vehicle he continued to thrash around and spit at them.

In court on Monday Mr Craig said despite his client’s offending, he would be suitable for a corrections order that would keep him out of jail. and allow him to take steps to address his substance abuse and episodes of depression.

“An ICO would be suitable given my client has already spent three months in custody,” he said.

“He can put this behind him and move on.”

Magistrate Cathy Crittenden thought differently.

She said for the protection of the community and because of West’s almost total disregard for court orders a jail sentence was called for.

She sentenced him to 12 months jail in total for the offences with a non-parole period of eight months. He will be eligible for release on July 13.