Man’s disgusting act in front of girls

A MAN masturbated on a Gold Coast bus in front of 12 and 13-year-old girls in two separate terrifying incidents in May last year, the Southport District Court heard.

Jared Ronald Christie, 42, pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

Judge Paul Smith adjourned his decision on sentence until Friday.

"It's a pretty horrible thing to look at," he said about Christie's behaviour.

The court heard on May 31 last year a 13-year-old got on a Gold Coast bus about 2pm and noticed the defendant sitting a few seats in front of her.

Crown prosecutor Phil McCarthy told the court the girl noticed Christie, who was wearing a Maroons jersey, looking back at her.

He said she felt uncomfortable so she took a photograph of him.

Mr McCarthy said Christie then took a phone call and moved a seat in front of the girl.

"When she stood up she released his penis was exposed and he was masturbating himself," Mr McCarthy said.

The girl called her mother when she got off the bus.

The second incident was just an hour later when a 12-year-old girl was sitting at the back of a Gold Coast bus.

Mr McCarthy said the man was sitting in front of her and she began to feel uncomfortable.

The court heard she then realised the man had exposed himself and was masturbating.

Mr McCarthy said when other people got onto the bus Christie used a newspaper to cover himself, angling the newspaper so his penis was still exposed to the girl.

The incidents were captured on CCTV.

Defence barrister Nick McGhee said Christie had been on a cocktail of painkillers and the drug ice.

The painkillers were prescribed to help deal with pain after his hand had to be reattached following an industrial accident.

"He has no recollection of that day," Mr McGhee said.

He said Christie had been trying to return to Brisbane in time to watch the State of Origin match that night.

Mr McGhee argued that time in custody would be more onerous for Christie.

"(Christie) indicated he would have a difficult time if he was incarcerated given a connection with another matter".

Mr Smith adjourned sentencing until Friday so more information could be presented to the court.