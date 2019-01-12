Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics were called to Main Beach about 2.30pm. Picture: File photo
Paramedics were called to Main Beach about 2.30pm. Picture: File photo
Breaking

Man in serious condition after near-drowning

by Sophie Chirgwin
12th Jan 2019 4:10 PM

A MAN is in a serious condition following a reported near-drowning on the Gold Coast this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to waters off Breaker St at Main Beach, Surfers Paradise, about 2.30pm following reports of a near-drowning.

An adult male, believed to be in his 30s, was pulled from the water and was having difficulty breathing.

He is currently in a serious condition while being assessed by paramedics and surf lifesavers.

Another person who assisted the man from the water is also being assessed for breathing difficulties.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the second patient is stable.

editors picks gold coast health near drowning serious condition

Top Stories

    Clarence youth steal the show for Dolly

    Clarence youth steal the show for Dolly

    News WATCH: Preschoolers steal the show during Speak Up tour

    230 cannabis plants found by Police

    230 cannabis plants found by Police

    Crime Man changed over alleged cultivation of cannabis plants.

    LOST DOG: 'Bring Koda home'

    LOST DOG: 'Bring Koda home'

    News Woman's plea for lost dog to be returned gains nationwide attention

    When you gonna slow that Mustang down?

    premium_icon When you gonna slow that Mustang down?

    News Caught behind the wheel after having his licence suspended

    Local Partners