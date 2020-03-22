Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PIC: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to help a man who had been pulled unconscious from the water at Clarks Beach, Byron Bay, on Saturday afternoon.
FILE PIC: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to help a man who had been pulled unconscious from the water at Clarks Beach, Byron Bay, on Saturday afternoon.
News

Man pulled from surf unconscious after being dumped by wave

Graham Broadhead
22nd Mar 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN understood to have been dumped in the surf at Clarks Beach, Byron Bay, was pulled from the water unconscious on Saturday afternoon.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene just after 1pm by New South Wales Ambulance.

Members of the public pulled the man from the water and on-duty lifesavers from nearby Main Beach began CPR.

The man regained consciousness prior to the arrival of the ambulance paramedics.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Critical Care Medical Team rendezvoused with ambulance paramedics and the patient at a nearby sportsground where the man was further stabilised.

He was then flown direct to the Princess Alexandria Hospital in Brisbane in a critical condition.

byron bay clarks beach westpac lifesaver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 clinic considered for Clarence

        premium_icon COVID-19 clinic considered for Clarence

        Health Health district head says Grafton clinic under consideration as NSW Premier announces non-essential services lockdown within 48 hours

        International nurses to the rescue

        premium_icon International nurses to the rescue

        News LOCAL health district inundated with job applications from students as virus puts...

        Yamba markets ‘experiment’ gains traction

        premium_icon Yamba markets ‘experiment’ gains traction

        News Stallholders took to social media to showcase their locally sourced and made goods...

        Friends of crash victim charged with burnouts at wake

        premium_icon Friends of crash victim charged with burnouts at wake

        News Six individuals faced court in relation to charges of driving recklessly at high...