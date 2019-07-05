Menu
BRUTAL ATTACK: Police would like to speak with the two men pictured.
Crime

Man punched, knocked out in random attack

5th Jul 2019 2:24 PM
POLICE are appealing for community assistance to help identify two men investigators wish to speak to in relation to an assault of a 28-year-old man in Mooloolaba on June 17.

Just after 5.30pm, a man was walking along Venning St when he was punched and knocked unconscious by a man who was not known to him.

The man then stood over the victim and yelled at him before fleeing the scene along Venning St through a shopping centre car park.

The victim received facial injuries as a result of the assault and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Police believe the two men pictured can assist in their investigation and would like to speak to anyone who may recognise the men.

attack crime mooloolaba sunshine coast sunshine coast police venning st
The Sunshine Coast Daily

