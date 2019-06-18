Menu
The 25-year-old man became angry with his mother after she turned off his internet.
The 25-year-old man became angry with his mother after she turned off his internet.
Man punched mum after she turned off his internet: Court

Peter Hardwick
by
18th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
A 25-YEAR-OLD Toowoomba man who assaulted his mother after she turned off his internet has been placed on 12 months probation.

The man, who is not named due to domestic violence orders, had become angry and yelled at his mother after she switched off his internet at home on April 11, Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard.

His mother slapped his face, knocking off his glasses, and the man had then grabbed her by the hair and punched her four times to the head, police prosecutor Julia Wheaton said.

He had then pushed her up against a wall but let go when the woman called to her husband for help.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm (domestic violence offence).

Duty solicitor Amber Acreman told the court her client had since left the family home and was living in a men's hostel.

Her client had some mental health issues and had not worked, she said.

Magistrate Robbie Davies ordered the conviction not be recorded and placed him on 12 months probation so he could get help with his issues.
 

