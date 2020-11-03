Man remanded on child exploit material offences

A man facing dozens of child exploitation material offences has been remanded in custody as a police probe into his alleged offending continues.

AN EDGE Hill man facing dozens of child exploitation material offences has been remanded in custody as a police probe into his alleged offending continues.

Matthew Stephen Warren, 36, appeared in the Cairns Magistrates Court last Friday charged with a total of 59 offences including 21 counts of distributing child exploitation material and 26 counts of using a carriage service to access child abuse material.

Mr Warren's arrest came after a protracted investigation by the newly formed Cairns Joint Agency Child Exploitation Team made up of both members of the federal and Queensland Police Service.

He appeared in court briefly by video link from the Cairns watch house on Friday where he did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.

The court heard police still required "significant digital analysis" as part of putting together their brief analysis and asked for a lengthy adjournment.

The case is due to return to court in February next year.

A police spokesman said Mr Warren was arrested last Thursday following a search of his residence.

He said a number of electronic devices including computers were seized.

Mr Warren is also charged with making and distributing the child exploitation material.

Cairns Child Protection and Investigation Unit Det Sen-Sgt Mick Gooiker said the outcome was "the result of a strong law enforcement partnership".

"This arrest shows the excellent work being performed by the Cairns JACET team and clearly highlights the strong teamwork being developed between the QPS and AFP investigators in this team," he said.

Police confirmed investigations into the matter were continuing.

The Cairns JACET team was officially launched in June and became the first joint unit set up in Australia outside of a capital city.

In launching the unit earlier this year, AFP Child Protection Operations Detective Superintendent Paula Hudson said Cairns' international airport and significant population made it a strategic site and, with the AFP already operating in the city, forming a team made sense.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Man remanded in custody on dozens of child porn offences