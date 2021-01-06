Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has had to be rescued from flood waters south of Innisfail, as the region continues to experience strong rainfall and flash flooding conditions.
A man has had to be rescued from flood waters south of Innisfail, as the region continues to experience strong rainfall and flash flooding conditions.
News

Man rescued from car roof in raging flood waters

by Nathan Edwards
6th Jan 2021 9:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been rescued from flood waters south of Innisfail in the state's north overnight, as the region continues to experience strong rainfall and flash flooding conditions.

Emergency services arrived on scene at Green Street, South Johnstone just after 12.30am.

It's reported the man had attempted to cross flood waters from the South Johnstone River that had covered the South Johnstone Road Bridge, with his vehicle becoming entrapped in the water.

Three fire and emergency crews on scene were able to get a life jacket to the man on top of his vehicle after their arrival.

Crews then deployed a swift water raft to make their way out to the entrapped vehicle and were able to rescue the man.

By 1.35am the flood waters had receded in the area.

Originally published as Man rescued from car roof in raging flood waters

floods rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whiddon residents cycle the world without leaving home

        Premium Content Whiddon residents cycle the world without leaving home

        News New technology being trialled at Whiddon Grafton allows residents to exercise bikes and visual technology to travel the world

        PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Golfers return to the course after Christmas

        Premium Content PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Golfers return to the course after Christmas

        Golf Golfers have teed off after the Christmas break, so keep up to date with the latest...

        Daily Catch-Up: January 6, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: January 6, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating our babies of 2020 – Pt III

        Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating our babies of 2020 – Pt III

        News The Babies of 2020 series continues today with the third part of our celebration of...