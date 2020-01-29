Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"Under the road rules a horse is a vehicle ... and he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the horse". John Foxx
Offbeat

Man riding horse stopped by police for using phone

29th Jan 2020 12:15 PM | Updated: 12:25 PM

A man using a mobile phone while horseriding has faced court - because he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the animal.

The man was riding along a rural NSW road, travelling at an estimated speed of 10km/h and holding a mobile phone to his ear when police stopped him, the Tenterfield Star reports. 

When he later had the matter dealt with in Mudgee Local Court, Magistrate David Day said, "under the road rules a horse is a vehicle ... and he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the horse".

While the defendant's solicitor submitted that the matter was "trivial", the 30-year-old man pleaded guilty to using a mobile phone while riding a horse "because he concedes that the horse was in motion".

In NSW, a 'vehicle' includes an animal-drawn vehicle, and an animal that is being ridden or drawing a vehicle, with a 'ride' defined as the rider of a motor bike or animal-drawn vehicle, includes to be in control of (NSW legislation, Road Rules 2014, Road Users and Vehicles).

More Stories

Show More
editors picks horse mobile phone while riding offbeat police rural
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Positivity-raising’: Art project to aid fire recovery

        premium_icon 'Positivity-raising’: Art project to aid fire recovery

        News ‘There’s been a lot of focus on fundraising … they’re figuring out the physical but places like this and people like me need to help on the mental side of things.’

        Million dollar day for Clarence farmers

        premium_icon Million dollar day for Clarence farmers

        News Increased drought funding on the cards for Clarence.

        Kangaroo Island inferno watched closely

        premium_icon Kangaroo Island inferno watched closely

        News Mixed messages prove devastating and relieving for Grafton family

        Into the minds of business owners

        premium_icon Into the minds of business owners

        News ‘Skills snapshot’ shows over half of employers raise the same issue