A Chatswood-based tutor has allegedly drugged and indecently assaulted a teen student.

The incident allegedly occurred on Sunday at a Neridah Street tutoring academy. The tutor allegedly gave the 18-year-old girl prescription drugs and then indecently assaulted her.

The 34-year-old tutor was duly arrested the following morning and charged. He was refused bail to appear at Hornsby Local Court today.