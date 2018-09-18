Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man on the run after ramming police car

by Ally Foster
18th Sep 2018 7:01 AM

A SEARCH is underway for the man who allegedly rammed a police car during an attempted arrest in Sydney's southwest.

Police attempted to arrest Christian Nassar, 34, at about 4pm yesterday on Norman St at Condell Park on multiple serious fraud offences.

Officers claim their car was repeatedly rammed by Nassar's vehicle while they were still inside, before fleeing the scene.

One officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A search is ongoing for Mr Nassar and the vehicle, which is described as a gun metal grey Audi R S6, with significant damage to the front and rear end.

The car was last seen travelling south on Taylor Street.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

editors picks nsw police ramming
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Clarence Valley outperforms NSW in tourism growth

    premium_icon Clarence Valley outperforms NSW in tourism growth

    Travel Tourism has become one of the Valley's biggest employers with 6.8 per cent of people employed in the Valley working in tourism and hospitality

    Making our houses into a home

    premium_icon Making our houses into a home

    Home & Decorating Renovation spending is on the rise

    Fear and doubt not a help as Royal Commission announced

    premium_icon Fear and doubt not a help as Royal Commission announced

    Politics Aged care provider confident in Valley's level of care

    Rotten apples in aged care but MP praises Page facilities

    premium_icon Rotten apples in aged care but MP praises Page facilities

    Politics Hogan claims govt looking into aged care sector since last year

    Local Partners