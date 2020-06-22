Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are patrolling around Kawana Shoppingworld after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed in the throat during a brawl near McDonald's this afternoon.
Police are patrolling around Kawana Shoppingworld after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed in the throat during a brawl near McDonald's this afternoon.
Crime

Man on the run after stabbing girl in shopping centre brawl

Ashley Carter
by
22nd Jun 2020 6:35 PM | Updated: 7:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man is on the run after allegedly stabbing a teenage girl at Kawana Shoppingworld this afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said about 4pm, the 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy got into a fight near the McDonald's restaurant inside the shopping centre.

A 16-year-old girl reportedly tried to intervene, but was stabbed in the throat by the 18-year-old man.

The girl was reportedly conscious and breathing and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

The police spokeswoman said the man fled the scene and police were currently patrolling the area.

She said the attack was "not random".

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp
buddina kawana shoppingworld scd crime stabbing youth crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Iluka ambulance station site confirmed

        premium_icon New Iluka ambulance station site confirmed

        Health The site for Iluka’s first ever ambulance station has been announced by Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis today

        Meet your Junior Jacaranda Queen candidate Emily-Rose Pulis

        premium_icon Meet your Junior Jacaranda Queen candidate Emily-Rose Pulis

        News “I would gracefully represent Grafton at all the events and proudly show younger...

        Kayaker found drifting out to sea

        premium_icon Kayaker found drifting out to sea

        News A member of the public raised the alarm while surfers already in the water...

        HELP NEEDED: Do you know this man?

        HELP NEEDED: Do you know this man?

        Crime Police appeal to help identify a male after a car hit a power box