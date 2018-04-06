Man runs 360km to Commonwealth Games for cancer

Palwinder Rai who is running over 360kms from Coffs Harbour to the Gold Coast for the Cancer Council.

PALWINDER Rai from is running all the way to the Commonwealth Games in honour of his Indian uncle.

The runner from Melbourne is raising funds and awareness for the Cancer Council on his nine-day 360km journey from Coffs Harbour to the Gold Coast.

"My uncle passed away a couple of months ago in India,” Mr Rai said.

"Unfortunately I didn't like seeing him like that, which is why I chose the charity.”

After a pit-stop in Grafton, Mr Rai set off again today from his uncle Boota Singh's Ruby Indian Restaurant to battle the elements on Summerland Way, planning to run 63km in about 10 hours to Whiporie.

Clarence Valley Councillor Arthur Lysaught, Robert and John from Grafton Mowers, and family members were there to send him off and show their support.

Cr Arthur Lysaught, Vijaypal Singh, Palwinder Rai, Boota Singh, Robert and John from Grafton Mowers. Ebony Stansfield

A major reason for Mr Rai's journey was said to promote his family's hometown Woolgoolga, which has a strong Sihk community.

Woolgoolga has a Sikh temple and is the oldest Indian community in Australia, dating back to the 1880s.

"My roots are in Australia and Woolgoolga is my oldest town,” he said.

Mr Rai has been running for five or six years, and this isn't his first marathon journey.

"There are so many half-marathon and cross-country races in my home city of Melbourne, Sydney's City to Surf, and the Gold Coast Marathon,” he said.

Mr Rai has already conquered 'Woopi', as Woolgoogla is informally known. Tomorrow he will start from Whiporie to Casino, then on to Lismore followed by Mullumbimby before finishing at the Gold Coast.

To find out more about him and his cause visit: https://www.facebook.com/run001rai