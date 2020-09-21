Man rushed to hospital after midnight stabbing

TWO men have been charged over the stabbing of another man at Byron Bay overnight.

About 12.30am, a 34-year-old man became involved in an altercation with a group of men in Apex Park.

It's alleged two men assaulted the man before stabbing him multiple times.

They fled and emergency services were alerted.

The injured man was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital with wounds to his back, chest and neck.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended and arrested two men at the scene.

The men - aged 25 and 24 - were taken to Byron Bay Police Station where they were both charged with affray, and wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They're both due to appear in Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.