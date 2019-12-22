Man rushed to hospital after motorbike crash near Arrawarra

ACCIDENT: A 49-year-old male has been taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital after a motorbike accident.

A 49-year-old man has been taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital after a motorbike accident near Arrawarra this afternoon.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to a caravan park at Arrawarra around 12.30pm after reports of a motorbike crash.

On arrival the medical team treated a 49 year old male who sustained arm, shoulder and chest injuries during the incident.

The man was transported to the Coffs Harbour Hospital by road ambulance with the helicopter medical crew.