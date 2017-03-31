AMAZING PHOTOS: Man rescued as waters rage around him

AS RAGING water buffeted through the centre of town past the United Church a man was left isolated and alone.

Two bystanders sitting on the balcony of the Gollan Hotel watched as two emergency rescue crew raced down Keen Street to the intersection with Woodlark Street.

After bringing out a rescue boat, which they tied to a tree, they assessed the best plan of action.

The man was stuck on the wall and fence of the United Church with no place to go.

Wearing tracksuit pants and a red shirt, and sneakers it is unclear how long he had been suspended there.

Emergency Service rescue a man from the centre of town after heavy flooding in town. Marc Stapleberg

Lismore SES deputy controller Amanda Vidler said they would continue to evacuate as many people as they could.

"I am expecting over the next five days we will still be very busy," she said.

"That was one of the most technical flood rescues - apart from boat rescues - that we have done today."

Emergency services rush to resuce a man in the centre of Lismore. Marc Stapelberg

Deputy controller Vidler arrived at the scene with three other SES members to assist.

One rescue personal crossed the deluge on Keen Street, tying a rope to the stairs at Red Dove, and then proceeded to put a life jacket on the man.

The others positioned themselves consecutively in a row.

Emergency services escort a man they rescued to saftey after flooding hit the centre of Lismore. Marc Stapelberg

And then the moment came...

The rescue member and the man started to cross, getting swept off their feet, but held the rope and continued to move across the road.

Once safely across they put the man in the boat and accompanied him to safety further down Keen Street.