A MAN has been fined after failing to follow police directions by refusing to leave a Kingaroy business alone.

Mathew Stubbs was fined $500 by the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, September 3.

Kingaroy police had ordered him to stay away from within 10m of the Max Employment premises for the following two hours, on Kingaroy St at 3.17pm on August 2.

The 30-year-old returned 13 minutes later and staff at the agency locked the doors and called police.