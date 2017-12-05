Man sentenced for cafe break-ins

AN EMPLOYEE at Grafton Food Emporium was doing more than cleaning the floor when he broke in to Smiles Cafe four times in two weeks to steal small sums of cash to help pay off his mortgage.

In Grafton Local Court yesterday Richard John Roe pleaded guilty to four counts of break and enter, which occurred from November 15-23.

According to police facts, the owner of Smiles Cafe suspected the business was subjected to break and enters overnight, with money removed from the float. The victim noticed that small sums had been removed from the float when counting it each morning.

Due to the thefts, the victim requested centre management view CCTV, and also installed internal CCTV which fed back to their phone.

On November 23, the victim received a notification of activity in the cafe, and they alerted police, who couldn't locate any persons at the mall or the cafe.

Police viewed the CCTV footage, and the next day spoke to centre management. They noticed the shirt worn matched the shirt worn by the offender depicted in the CCTV footage, and inquired to staff working the night prior. Investigations revealed Roe was working the nights the victim reported missing money.

Police attended the address of the accused, who made admissions to breaking into the cafe.

Roe was sentenced to a 18 month good behaviour bond, and ordered to pay back the $107 he stole.