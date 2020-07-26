Man sentenced for ‘coward’ attack

A WOOMBAH man has faced court over an assault described by police as a "random, unprovoked, coward attack".

Aaron Oscar Glaser, 23, appeared in Grafton Local Court on Tuesday for sentencing after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

According to the police facts tendered to the court, the assault was described as a "random, unprovoked, coward attack" which had a significant impact on both victim and her partner.

The court documents state that about 4pm on Sunday September 15 last year the victim and her boyfriend were in the company of friends at Pacific Hotel Yamba drinking at a table in the beer garden.

About 5.45pm Glaser and a male accomplice entered the hotel and pulled their hoodies over their faces to avoid CCTV identification. Glaser and second male made their way through the hotel until they spotted the victim's boyfriend, who had his back to the two men.

Glaser approached and immediately began punching the man in the back of the head. The second man also joined the assault, and the victim, who was seated opposite, tried to intervene to assist her boyfriend.

Glaser continued to throw punches and appeared to throw a punch at the victim while she was trying to intervene, before pulling her down to the ground.

Glaser and the second accused eventually ran from the hotel and police were contacted and arrived sometime later.

The police facts stated while the victim's partner did not give a statement to police, the victim did.

In Grafton Local Court on Tuesday magistrate Kathy Crittenden sentenced Glaser to a two-year community corrections order, and 150 hours community service.