Medicinal cannabis plants.
Medicinal cannabis plants.
Crime

Man sentenced for cultivating $700,000 worth of cannabis

Aisling Brennan
by
1st Jul 2019 9:00 AM
A MAN who cultivated a large amount of cannabis has been sentenced to two years worth of community service.

Sandon Robert McCarthy was charged on December 13, 2017 after police executed a search warrant at a Commissioners Creek property four days earlier.

At the time, of McCarthy's arrest, police estimated the 272 cannabis plants they seized had a street value of $700,000.

The Dunbible man went before Lismore District Court on Friday and was sentenced for cultivating a large commercial quantity of cannabis. 　

Judge Wells sentenced Mr McCarthy with a Intensive Correction Order, which will see him perform 504 hours of community service work over two years, or 21 hours per week.

If he does not comply, Mr McCarthy could be taken into custody to finish out his sentence.

Lismore Northern Star

