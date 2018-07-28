Menu
A Palm Island man has been sentenced for importing a child sex doll.
Crime

Man caught with child sex doll, porn

by TESS IKONOMOU
28th Jul 2018 9:32 AM
A PALM Island man has been sentenced for importing a child sex doll and possessing pornographic material of underage girls.

Raymond Densley Roberts pleaded guilty in Townsville District Court on Tuesday to importing tier two goods and possessing child exploitation material. He was sentenced to a two-year probation order and 12 months jail, suspended, and released on a recognisance order of $2000.

Conditions include good behaviour, participating in rehabilitation and counselling and being under the supervision of a corrective services officer.

In sentencing Judge Gregory Lynham said it was with a great deal of hesitation that he wasn't sending Roberts to jail.

Judge Lynham said he had to give weight to the man's previous criminal history, which included the indecent treatment of a child under 16 committed in 1997.

Defence barrister Wayne Pennell said Roberts had always been gainfully employed and was "community minded". He had started a support group for Palm Island residents experiencing anxiety and anger after the Palm Island riots.

