Court generic, Lady Justice statue
News

Man sentenced for pouring petrol on ex-partner's home

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
5th Jun 2020 5:00 PM
A MAN who poured petrol on a wall of the house that his estranged partner and children were sleeping in has been sentenced in Grafton District Court.

Nathan Robinson, 37, pleaded guilty to armed with intent to commit indictable offence, stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm and contravene prohibition/restriction in an apprehended violence order.

During his sentencing last week, the court was told that Robinson had been subject to an AVO from his former partner and mother of his two children when at 8.20am on January 11 last year the victim was woken by a knocking on her bedroom window.

The agreed facts stated Robinson asked the victim if he could have a shower, but was told to leave.

Robinson left for around five minutes before he returned with a jerry can of petrol.

The police facts state Robinson then poured petrol on the outside of the bedroom wall, before trying to pop the flyscreen from the bedroom window.

In court last week Judge Jonathon Priestley sentenced Robinson to a two-year intensive corrections order.

Grafton Daily Examiner

