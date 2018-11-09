Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics were called to a Yeerongpilly property about 9.20am after a man was injured by a 500kg concrete sheet falling. Picture: File photo
Paramedics were called to a Yeerongpilly property about 9.20am after a man was injured by a 500kg concrete sheet falling. Picture: File photo
News

Man crushed by 500kg concrete sheet

by Jacob Miley
9th Nov 2018 11:08 AM

A MAN's legs have been crushed by concrete sheeting at a property in Brisbane's south.

Paramedics were called to Soden St, Yeerongpilly, after reports 500kg of concrete sheeting fell on an elderly man about 9.20am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man had suffered "serious leg injuries" but was otherwise stable.

It is understood construction work is being completed at the property, which emergency services understood was a residential property.

In a separate incident, a man has suffered a serious hand injury in a workplace incident in Brisbane's north this morning.

Paramedics responded to the incident at an address on Nudgee Rd, Nudgee, just before 9am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient's hand was reportedly trapped in a truck's door for up to 20 minutes.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, suffered "significant" hand injuries and was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.

ambulance crushed editors picks injury worker

Top Stories

    'I'll f------ suicide by cop'

    premium_icon 'I'll f------ suicide by cop'

    Crime Machete-wielding man threatens to kill police during 90-min siege in Grafton

    WHAT'S ON: 8 things to do this week

    WHAT'S ON: 8 things to do this week

    Whats On Here's a list of what's on in the Valley

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    Sport Voting is open for Grafton Shoppingworld's People's Choice Award

    Grafton Primary School Student in top 1%

    Grafton Primary School Student in top 1%

    News George Holmes came 81st out of 18,847 school students in NSW

    • 9th Nov 2018 1:16 PM

    Local Partners