Man seriously injured after quad bike accident

A middle-aged man was flown to Rockhampton Hospital yesterday after a quad bike accident. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

A MAN was flown to hospital in a serious condition following a quad bike accident south of Rockhampton yesterday.

According to reports, at around 3.30pm Saturday afternoon the middle aged man was riding his quad bike to check on a dam on his property 100km south of Rockhampton.

It is believed the man dropped an item from his pocket and turned around to pick it up and it is during that time when he lost control of the bike and 'impacted the ground'.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to the property shortly after.

The man was assessed by the Queensland Ambulance Service before being treated by the on-board doctor and Intensive Care Paramedic.

It is believed the man sustained multiple injuries and was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition for further treatment.