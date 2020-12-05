Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man in his 50s has been seriously injured during an alleged fight with a group of teens riding scooters.
A man in his 50s has been seriously injured during an alleged fight with a group of teens riding scooters.
Crime

Man seriously injured in fight with teens on scooters

by Nathan Edwards
5th Dec 2020 11:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been rushed to hospital after an alleged altercation with a group of teenagers.

Emergency services were called to King George Square in Brisbane City about 1am on Saturday.

Police allege the man in his 50s initially approached the group of seven teens who were riding on scooters in the square, and voiced displeasure with them being there.

The man is then alleged to have had an altercation with one of the teens, which resulted in him receiving a head injury.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Originally published as Man seriously injured in inner-city fight with teens on scooters

crime police violence

Just In

    No new cases recorded in NSW

    No new cases recorded in NSW
    • 5th Dec 2020 11:30 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VALE: Tributes flow as Grafton school community mourns

        Premium Content VALE: Tributes flow as Grafton school community mourns

        People and Places Trish Winters was described as dedicated, fiercely loyal and caring by those her knew her.

        Second high speed driver caught in a week

        Premium Content Second high speed driver caught in a week

        Crime Police allege the driver was more than 50km/h over the limit

        GALLERY: Runners come out for Yamba Tri fun-run

        Premium Content GALLERY: Runners come out for Yamba Tri fun-run

        News See who was out early Saturday morning to kick off the big weekend of sport...

        Daily Catch-up: December 5, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: December 5, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place