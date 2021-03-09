Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a motorcycle crash south of Grafton on the weekend. Photo: Maxine Stokes-Smith (WRHS)
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a motorcycle crash south of Grafton on the weekend. Photo: Maxine Stokes-Smith (WRHS)
News

Man seriously injured in Nymboida motorcycle crash

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
9th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man suffered serious head injuries in a motorcycle crash south of Grafton on the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at Rocky River at Nymboida, 21km southwest of Coutts Crossing on Sunday afternoon.

Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service spokesman Jamie Yeo said the three NSW Ambulance road crews as well as the chopper were tasked to the crash.

“Earlier this afternoon (Sunday) the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a motorcycle accident at Rocky River near Nymboida,” he said.

‘The aircraft medical team were winch-inserted into the scene (where) a 30-year-old male was treated at the scene before being stretcher winched back to the helicopter attended by the aircraft doctor.”
Mr Yeo confirmed the man sustained head injuries in the incident and was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

motorcycle crash nymboida westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Melted Moments wins CRJC Horse of the Year award

        Premium Content Melted Moments wins CRJC Horse of the Year award

        Horses Six wins in the 2019/20 season, including the Ballina Cup, was enough for the former David Campbell-trained galloper to claim top prize at the Clarence River Jockey...

        MAGIC OF CLARENCE: Gallery’s opening weekend date revealed

        Premium Content MAGIC OF CLARENCE: Gallery’s opening weekend date revealed

        Art & Theatre Three events for the public to experience rejuvenated and expanded Grafton Regional...

        SPEAKING UP: Paris to use her voice for youth issues

        Premium Content SPEAKING UP: Paris to use her voice for youth issues

        News ‘I believe this opportunity is invaluable in that it allows the youth of NSW to...

        ‘We both thought we were dead’

        Premium Content ‘We both thought we were dead’

        News Truckies hit two metres of rushing floodwater with no warning lights