Man seriously injured in Nymboida motorcycle crash

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a motorcycle crash south of Grafton on the weekend. Photo: Maxine Stokes-Smith (WRHS)

A man suffered serious head injuries in a motorcycle crash south of Grafton on the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at Rocky River at Nymboida, 21km southwest of Coutts Crossing on Sunday afternoon.

Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service spokesman Jamie Yeo said the three NSW Ambulance road crews as well as the chopper were tasked to the crash.

“Earlier this afternoon (Sunday) the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a motorcycle accident at Rocky River near Nymboida,” he said.

‘The aircraft medical team were winch-inserted into the scene (where) a 30-year-old male was treated at the scene before being stretcher winched back to the helicopter attended by the aircraft doctor.”

Mr Yeo confirmed the man sustained head injuries in the incident and was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

