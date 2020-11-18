Menu
QUAD BIKE CRASH: The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by Ambulance NSW to a rural property at Tatham, east of Casino to reports of man suffering serious injuries after a quad bike rollover.
Man seriously injured in quad bike rollover

Alison Paterson
18th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
A NORTHERN Rivers man has suffered serious injuries after a quad bike rollover on Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:30pm this afternoon the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by Ambulance New South Wales to a rural property at Tatham, east of Casino to reports of a 18 year old man suffering serious injuries after a quad bike rollover.

Local Ambulance Paramedics arrived on scene and commenced treatment of the male who was suffering from head injuries.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was able to land in proximity to the scene where the Critical Care Medical Team assisted in treatment.

The man was stabilised by the Critical Care Medical Team prior to being road transported to the Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition under the escorted of the Medical Team.

