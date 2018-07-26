Man set on fire in alleged Bucasia attack

POLICE have launched an investigation after an alleged arson incident which left a man with burns to his body overnight.

At 11.30pm, police responding to reports fire had engulfed a duplex property on Fisher Street, Bucasia.

A 42-year-old man, the occupant of the unit, was located nearby with burns to his upper body and facial injuries.

Initial investigations suggest the 42-year-old was set alight by a man who entered the unit, and subsequently, the fire spread to the dwelling.

The 42-year-old man was transported to Mackay Base Hospital with non-life threatening burns to his torso, arm and back.

No one else was physically injured.

A 47-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy and a female are assisting police with their inquiries.

Police have established crime scenes at the Fisher Street property, as well as at a home on Downie Avenue.

Investigations are continuing.