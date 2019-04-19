Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Victim set alight in car, man charged

by Tamsin Rose
19th Apr 2019 10:57 AM

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after the car he was in was set alight in Hampton last night.

Police allege the 47-year-old Portland man was inside a car in Hamilton Pl when it was set alight by a 37-year-old Portland man about 7.30pm.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital in Melbourne where he is fighting for life.

The Portland man was arrested and later charged with attempted murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is expected to face Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

tamsin.rose@news.com.au

@tamsinroses

More Stories

Show More
cars court crime editors picks victoria

Top Stories

    What do you take to an island? Artists

    premium_icon What do you take to an island? Artists

    People and Places 'What we do is like interior decorating which keeps the island accessible'

    • 19th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
    What's open this Easter long weekend

    What's open this Easter long weekend

    News Our quick guide to what's open this weekend

    Threatening text message a hoax

    premium_icon Threatening text message a hoax

    Crime Police reveal information about a concerning text message

    $6.5 million commitment for Grafton riverfront

    premium_icon $6.5 million commitment for Grafton riverfront

    News Promise made to fund revitalisation in Grafton