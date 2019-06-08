Two men hurt in Melbourne’s night of violence

Police are investigating separate violent incidents in which a man was shot in Reservoir and another was stabbed in Doveton overnight.

Police are investigating separate violent incidents in which a man was shot in Reservoir and another was stabbed in Doveton overnight.

A gunman is on the run and a man is in hospital following a shooting in Melbourne's north this morning.

The incident is the latest in a violent night on the city's streets that also saw a man stabbed.

Investigators have been told a 20-year-old man was shot on Bray Street in Reservoir around 1.30am.

The Reservoir man has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is believed the parties are known to one other.

Police have not made any arrests.

Filomena Giarrusso has lived in her neighbouring Bartrop Street home for 10 years.

"One car was running up and down the street around 11.15pm, really fast," she said.

"Three times up and down."

Ms Giarrusso said while she did not hear any shots, it was scary hearing the news this morning.

"It is scary, of course, it is concerning," she said.

"You're not safe in your own house."

Ambulance Victoria confirm they treated a man in his 20s with injuries to his upper body around 1.30am.

The man was taken by road ambulance to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition.

Police were also called to a stabbing in Doveton.

Two men were involved in an altercation at a residence in Blossom Drive around 9.40pm.

A man in his 40s suffered a stab wound to his arm.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A 54-year-old Craigieburn man was arrested at the scene and has since been released.

Both investigations remain ongoing and anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

brianna.travers@news.com.au

@briannatravers