Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have shot a man in Cooktown. Picture: File photo
Police have shot a man in Cooktown. Picture: File photo
Crime

Man shot by police in Far North

by Chris Clarke
11th Dec 2018 2:53 PM

A MAN has been shot by police in Cooktown in Far North Queensland.

The 40-year-old was shot and injured after police were called to a disturbance at Savage St about 9.45am.

Early investigations suggest the man confronted officers with a knife before a single officer fired at the man.

The officers supplied first aid, police said, before the man was taken to Cooktown Hospital for treatment.

A police spokeswoman said the man's condition was unknown at this stage.

Ethical Standards have launched an investigation, which will be overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

crime editors picks far north queensland police shot

Top Stories

    Grafton bridges hits a big 100

    premium_icon Grafton bridges hits a big 100

    News Big changes coming in Grafton Bridge precinct over coming weeks with more than 100 of the 176 pre-cast segments required moved into place

    Police appeal for public help to find missing man

    Police appeal for public help to find missing man

    Crime Grafton Police concerned for welfare of 67-year-old

    Grafton teacher and former student win national poetry prize

    premium_icon Grafton teacher and former student win national poetry prize

    News Grafton primary teacher wins prestigious national award

    POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    News Here is full list of Clarence Valley's 30 most influential people

    Local Partners