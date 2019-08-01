Man shot dead by police after 9-hour siege

A MAN has been shot dead by police after brandishing a knife during a nine-hour siege situation on the NSW mid north coast.

Officers arrived at a home on Robertson St in Taree about 1.15pm on Wednesday after receiving calls of concern for the man's welfare.

The 40-year-old remained inside the house for several hours and refused to leave as police negotiators attempted to talk to him.

Police shot the man after he came at them with a large knife at Taree. Picture: 7News

Just after 10.15pm, nine hours after police first arrived on the scene, specialist operatives forced open the door and were confronted by the man who was armed with a large knife.

A Taser was deployed but failed to bring down the man and other tactical options were also unsuccessful before police were eventually forced to shoot.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics who transported him to Manning Base Hospital where he died a short time later.

Specialist police forced open the door, attempted to Taser the man before shooting him. Picture: 7News

A crime scene was established at the home and is being examined by forensic officers. A Homicide Squad critical incident team will investigate the shooting and will be subjected to an independent review.

Police are appealing for witnesses.