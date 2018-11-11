Police shoot and kill patient inside Ipswich Hospital

has been shot by police during an incident in Ipswich. Picture: David Kapernick

A MAN was shot dead at a Queensland hospital on Saturday night after allegedly becoming violent towards a police officer.

Police were guarding the man inside the Ipswich Hospital before he became violent towards an officer about 9pm.

He was treated by hospital staff at the scene, but was declared dead as a result from his injuries.

The police officer involved was treated at the hospital for facial injuries. Officers will be interviewed by investigators overnight.

The Sunday Mail understands the man had been arrested on Friday and was in custody at the police watch house when he faked illness and had to be taken to Ipswich Hospital on Saturday.

A police source last night said the man was wanted for offences and was in the watch house before he had some kind of turn, some sort of medical problem, and he was taken to the hospital where police were guarding him before the alleged altercation broke out.

A police source said officers had no choice but to shoot the man.

"Police had to use lethal force," the source said.

Police say the Ethical Standards Command is investigating on behalf of the State Coroner with the assistance of the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Commissioner Ian Stewart was last night informed of the incident.

The shooting comes just a year after a coroner recommended training for officers to help them deal with people suffering mental health issues - after an inquest examined a spate of police shootings.

State coroner Terry Ryan delivered 19 recommendations; including that Queensland Police Service employ around-the-clock mental health clinicians to help deal with people suffering mental issues.

The Queensland Government was urged to review its Mental Health Intervention Project and continue funding for body-worn cameras, so all officers have one.

The coronial recommendations came after the unrelated fatal police shootings of five men.

Police media said investigating officers are planning to address the media today to shed light on the events leading up to the death of the man.

No further information is available at this time.