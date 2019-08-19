Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been fatally shot by police during a domestic incident at a property. Picture: Monique Harmer
A man has been fatally shot by police during a domestic incident at a property. Picture: Monique Harmer
Crime

Police shoot man dead during engagement party

by Dominica Sanda and staff writers
19th Aug 2019 8:10 AM

A man who allegedly tried to strangle his mother and then pulled a shotgun on police officers has died after being shot in his leg at a home in northern Sydney.

The incident took place on Saturday night as nearby friends and family members partied the night away to celebrate an engagement.

People had gathered on the property for an engagement party. Picture: Steve Tyson
People had gathered on the property for an engagement party. Picture: Steve Tyson

 

Brodie McInnes and his fiancee Kila Maino were having their engagement party when police shot dead Jacob Carr. Picture: Facebook
Brodie McInnes and his fiancee Kila Maino were having their engagement party when police shot dead Jacob Carr. Picture: Facebook

Just after 9.30pm on Saturday police were called to a granny flat on the property in Ingleside after reports a 53-year-old man, Jacob Carr, had tried to strangle his mother.

When police entered the granny flat, the man allegedly pointed a loaded shotgun at the officers.

Police fired one round into the man's leg and he was treated for first aid at the scene before he was taken to Royal North Shore hospital in a critical condition.

He died a short time later.

Police were still at the property today. Picture: Monique Harmer
Police were still at the property today. Picture: Monique Harmer

It's understood the police officers were wearing body cameras and the footage is now being reviewed.

"We are very concerned for the welfare of the three officers involved and appropriate action will be taken to support those police," Acting Assistant Commissioner Julie Boon said.

The incident happened as

A crime scene has been established at the home and a critical incident investigation has been launched.

editors picks engagement party fatality police shooting

Top Stories

    PIPE DREAM: Drought-ravaged councils look to dam Clarence

    premium_icon PIPE DREAM: Drought-ravaged councils look to dam Clarence

    Council News With water supplies dwindling across the country, councils have blown the dust off their plans to dam the Clarence River

    IN COURT: 69 people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 69 people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here's a list of everyone appearing in court today, August 19

    Volunteers offer help to struggling golf course

    premium_icon Volunteers offer help to struggling golf course

    News Westlawn Golf Course will in danger of closure at end of year

    Abortion blindside a big vote changer

    premium_icon Abortion blindside a big vote changer

    News Backlash against LNP on abortions by gender