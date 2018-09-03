Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police were called to the Deception Bay home about 11.30pm.
Police were called to the Deception Bay home about 11.30pm.
Crime

Man shot dead in front yard

by Jacob Miley
3rd Sep 2018 5:52 AM

A MAN has been shot in the chest and left to die in the front yard of a home at Deception Bay, north of Brisbane, overnight.

Paramedics were called to a home on Thompson St about 11.30pm Sunday.

The man suffered a bullet shot wound to the chest and died at the scene, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

It's believed the shooting happened after an altercation involving a group of up to five men.

"Initial investigations indicate ... a small group of men have attended at a Thompson Street residence and an altercation has occurred in the front yard," police said.

"The male resident of the house has received a gunshot wound to the sternum and died at the scene."

Witnesses report a woman was doing CPR on the man when paramedics arrived but the man died at the scene.

The men, believed to be a group of between two and five, fled in a car and remain at large.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or relevant dashcam or CCTV to contact them.

crime deception bay queensland shooting

Top Stories

    Police issue warning after South Grafton child approach

    Police issue warning after South Grafton child approach

    Crime POLICE have released a description of a man and a vehicle they believe can assist with their inquiries.

    "These c***s need to be taught a lesson"

    premium_icon "These c***s need to be taught a lesson"

    Crime Man found guilty in South Grafton shooting

    WHEELS ALIGN: Donation to assist palliative care patients

    WHEELS ALIGN: Donation to assist palliative care patients

    News Inner Wheel Club of Grafton purchase two lightweight wheelchairs

    Pride of Australia Awards: Nominate your own Aussie hero

    Pride of Australia Awards: Nominate your own Aussie hero

    News If you need a hero - we know where to find them all

    • 3rd Sep 2018 5:10 AM

    Local Partners