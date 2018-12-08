Menu
A crime scene has been set up after a man was found shot dead in Maryland. Picture: AAP
A crime scene has been set up after a man was found shot dead in Maryland. Picture: AAP
Man found shot dead inside house garage

by Brenden Hills
8th Dec 2018 7:22 PM
HOMICIDE detectives are hunting a shooter after a man was found dead inside a house garage this afternoon.

The man, whose age has yet been released, was found dead at the home on Beauford Ave, Maryland, west of Newcastle, just after 4pm.

It is understood a neighbour raised the alarm with police after hearing gunfire.

A crime scene has been set up after a man was found shot dead in Maryland. Picture: 9 News
A crime scene has been set up after a man was found shot dead in Maryland. Picture: 9 News

 

The scene of a fatal shooting at Maryland, outside Newcastle. Picture: 9 News
The scene of a fatal shooting at Maryland, outside Newcastle. Picture: 9 News

A NSW Police spokesman said emergency services were called to the street at 4pm and found his body.

Paramedics were on the scene and police had the street blocked off as investigations began into the killing.

The police spokesman said: "A man was found with fatal injuries inside an attached garage. His age is not available at this stage.

"A crime scene has been established, and officers from Newcastle City Police District, with assistance from State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, have commenced inquiries."

Police forensic services at the scene of the fatal shooting. Picture: 9 News
Police forensic services at the scene of the fatal shooting. Picture: 9 News

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said the victim had lived in the house for about six months and looked like he was aged in his 30s or 40s.

"He had a tattoo on his face that went down on to his neck," the man said.

Another neighbour, who asked not to be named said, said they heard a "big boom".

"We didn't see it but we heard a big boom and ran out on to the street," the woman said.

"I thought it was a car hitting a telephone pole, that's how much I know about guns.

"It's such a quiet family-oriented street, but they certainly don't fit in with that."

Investigations are continuing. No arrests have yet been made.

The spokesman said police are not treating the death as a suicide.

