Man shot dead on highway a ‘lone wolf terrorist’: Cops

Police are now treating the actions of Raghe Abdi, the man shot dead on the Logan Motorway and linked to the murder of an elderly couple, as acts of terrorism.

Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford today said police were now treating Raghe Abdi's actions as an act of terrorism.

Abdi was shot dead by police on the Logan Motorway at Drewvale on Thursday morning after he reportedly lunged at officers with a knife while yelling "Allahu Akbar".

Ms Linford said police believed there was a direct link between murdered elderly couple, Maurice and Zoe Antill, and Abdi.

The Antills were found dead in their home at Parkinson in Brisbane's south on Thursday night. Abdi had an item believed to have come from the home.

"As a consequence of this investigation and we have now gleaned to date we are now treating this matter as a terrorism event," Ms Linford said.

"I want to stress that nothing else has been uncovered at this point in time that would indicate there are any other persons involved in this terrorism event."

Police at a house at Parkinson in Brisbane's south where an elderly couple were found murdered. Picture: Cormac Pearson

Ms Linford said police received a welfare call about 3pm yesterday from a medical facility concerned that the couple had not turned up to a medical appointment.

"Examinations of the scene have led us to determine that that is a double homicide," Ms Linford said.

"Further examination of both that scene and the scene of the police shooting yesterday has uncovered for us what we believe to be a direct link between the two matters.

"That link relates to the fact there was an item located that we believe has come from Mr Abdi that we believe has come from the address of the deceased elderly couple.

"And we are also looking into items of property that were located at their address that we believe may be owned by Mr Abdi. "

Police at the Logan Motorway scene where officers shot and killed Raghe Abdi. Picture: Channel 9

Ms Linford said police were now examining any link between Abdi and the elderly couple. Police were investigating if it was a random attack.

"At this stage we don't know what the connection is," she said.

She said police had been doorknocking overnight.

"Can I ask anybody who is watching today or listening if you have family living in that Parkinson area it would be a good time to check in on them and make sure they are OK."

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Scott Lee said police did not believe there was any ongoing threat to the Queensland community and that Abdi acted alone.

Ms Linford said the police charges relating to the airport in 2019, the incident yesterday when Abdi tried to harm police before he was shot and the double homicide were all reasons why it was being treated as terrorism.

"When you put all thosed things together I think it's pretty clear that we need to treat this as a terrorism event," she said.

Ms Linford said police never wanted to shoot anybody.

"Would it be helpful if Mr Abdi was alive?" Ms Linford said.

"Of course. Not just for the police but for his family, for his friends. We don't want anybody to be killed by police.

"But unfortunately there are times when police are forced to use lethal force and yesterday was one of the occasions."

Ms Linford said the GPS tracker was removed 3.30pm on Wednesday. Police have now found the tracker in bushland, near the elderly couple's home.

Ms Linford confirmed police were concerned for other residents in the area given the 14-hour window Abdi was not being monitored.

"Naturally that is a concern of ours, that's why immediately after the two elderly people were discovered we did commence doorknocks in the area," she said.

"The doorknocking is for two reasons - one is to discover who may have heard or seen something that is going to be of value to the investigation.

"But also it's a welfare check on people who are living in the area because people will be in a heightened state of concern when we announce that we've had a terrorist event.

